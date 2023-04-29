Twitter has restored the official account of news agency ANI. Hours ago the social media platform had locked the official account of Asian News International (ANI) due to the age meeting criteria. ANI's editor Smita Prakash in a tweet from her personal handle revealed the reason behind the ban. Twitter, she said, has sent an email to ANI stating that the handle was blocked for being "under 13 years of age". Twitter Locks NDTV’s Official Handle After Blocking ANI’s Account For Being ‘Under 13 Years of Age’.

ANI Twitter Account Restored

ANI’s Twitter account appears to be functioning now. Inconvenience regretted for the temporary outage. pic.twitter.com/iP6DV0dyGq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)