After news agency ANI's Twitter handle, NDTV's Twitter account was locked by Twitter. ANI’s account was locked since the owner did not fulfil the ‘minimum age requirement’ to use the microblogging platform, ANI Editor Smita Prakash was informed. Meanwhile, NDTV's Twitter account has been blocked for unknown reasons. ANI Twitter Account Locked, Smita Prakash Urges Social Media Company to Restore News Agency’s Twitter Handle.

NDTV Twitter Account Locked

Hi @elonmusk, Twitter has blocked @ndtv (India’s most-followed English news handle). The account has been run by journalists since 2009. Please help restore it. Many thanks, Team NDTV — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)