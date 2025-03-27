West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee captivated onlookers at Oxford’s Randolph Hotel as she played "Purano Sei Diner Kotha" on a grand piano in the hotel lobby. A video shared by the All India Trinamool Congress on X showed Banerjee pausing by the heritage piano and spontaneously playing the beloved Bengali tune. She had arrived at Oxford after a long journey from London. Reportedly, moved by the sight of the piano, she sought permission to play, creating a nostalgic moment for Bengali music lovers. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Enrolling Fake Voters in Electoral Rolls, Warns of Indefinite Dharna Before Election Commission Office.

CM Mamata Banerjee Plays ‘Purano Sei Diner Kotha’ on Grand Piano at Oxford

At the University of Oxford, amidst centuries of history, Smt. @MamataOfficial brought a touch of Bengal’s soul to life, playing 'Purano Sei Diner Kotha' on the piano.#DidiAtOxford pic.twitter.com/zTxoXvXfKY — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 27, 2025

