NIA Seizes Mercedes Benz In The Antilia Bomb Scare Case:

NIA has seized a black colour Mercedes Benz. The number plate of the Scorpio car, more than Rs 5 lakhs in cash, a note counting machine and some clothes recovered from it. Sachin Vaze used to drive this car but who it belongs to is being investigated: NIA IG Anil Shukla, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/wlYkxD0fei — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

