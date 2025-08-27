Argentina has eased entry requirements for Indian citizens holding valid US tourist visas, allowing them to visit without applying for a separate Argentine visa. Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, announced the move on X posting, "ARGENTINA EASES ENTRY TO INDIAN CITIZENS HOLDING A US VISA. The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa." Caucino called it "wonderful news for both Argentina and India", and expressed the country’s readiness to welcome more Indian tourists. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

Argentina Eases Entry for Indian Citizens With US Visa

