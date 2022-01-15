India is celebrating its 74th Army Day today. The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher. On the occasion of the Army Day, a special parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. The Indian army's new combat dress will be unveiled tomorrow on the occassion of Army Day.

