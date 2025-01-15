Indian Army Day, or Sena Diwas, is annually celebrated on January 15 in India to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor on 15 January 1949. General Francis Roy Bucher was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. As India observes 77th Army Day or Indian Army Day 2025 on Wednesday, here's a collection of Happy Indian Army Day 2025 greetings, 77th Army Day wishes, Happy Army Day 2025 images and quotes to share with family and friends.

Indian Army Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Army Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour Our Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Army Day!

Happy Army Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saluting the Brave Hearts Who Fight Fearlessly To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Indian Army Day, Let Us Salute the Heroes Who Protect Our Freedom With Unmatched Valour. Jai Hind!

Happy Army Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Honouring the Brave Souls Who Serve With Courage and Selflessness. Happy Indian Army Day!

