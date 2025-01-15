On January 15, 2025, India is celebrating its annual Indian Army Day to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief General Sir FRR Bucher in 1949. KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India after the ceremony. Star Cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a special post on the occasion saluting the Indian armed forces. In the post, Pant wrote, “Saluting the bravery, sacrifice and valor of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind.” Check out the post below. Indian Army Day 2025 Quotes and Greetings: Netizens Pay Tribute to the Armed Forces With HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes and Thoughtful Messages.

Rishabh Pant’s Post on Indian Army Day

Saluting the bravery, sacrifice and valor of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳#IndianArmyDay — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 15, 2025

