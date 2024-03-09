Arun Goel, the Election Commissioner, abruptly resigned a few weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, and the President accepted his resignation. There was a vacancy in the Election Commission of India, and Rajiv Kumar will be the only remaining member. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates are expected to be revealed next week, according to the reports, however, Goel's departure has cast doubt on that timeframe. SC Dismisses PIL Challenging Appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner.

Arun Goel Resigns

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns. pic.twitter.com/tc8aFV3Jmc — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 9, 2024

