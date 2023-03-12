At least 15 cadres of the rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) laid down arms at Arunachal Pradesh police headquarters in Itanagar on Sunday. The militants surrendered at an event in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and top police and Assam Rifles officials. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng, Tremors Felt in Assam and Bhutan.

15 ENNG Militants Surrender:

Arunachal Pradesh | At least 15 active cadres including the president of rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) laid down arms in front of CM Pema Khandu, top police & Assam Rifles officials in Itanagar today. Govt assured all possible assistance to them. pic.twitter.com/pAtZjKKRPb — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

