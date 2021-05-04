Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Ration for All Ration Card Holders in Delhi for 2 Months

We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next 2 months. It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/HoD69SDUWA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

