Delhi Police are conducting drone surveillance following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from any coercive action by the agency. The Delhi Police had stepped up security around the CM's residence, and additional personnel have also been deployed there. Arvind Kejriwal, Arrested by ED, Will Continue as Delhi CM, to Run Government From Jail: AAP Leader Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

#WATCH | Delhi Police uses drone for surveillance. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Excise policy case: Sources pic.twitter.com/Hy0TnVWCBf — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

