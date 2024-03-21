Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi Chief Minister and carry out his duties from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena said today, minutes after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after hours of questioning in connection with the Excise Policy Case. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ED Arrests Delhi CM in Connection With Excise Policy Case.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister of Delhi, to run govt from jail: Atishi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2024

