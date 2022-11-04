The residents of Delhi and Noida woke up to a thick layer of smog as the air quality again slipped to the 'severe' category amid continuous stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The air quality in New Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded in the "severe" category due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of Trucks Other Than Electric and CNG Banned; Emergency Vehicles Exempted

As a thick layer of haze covers the Delhi sky, the national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 currently. (Visuals from Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/uhT3FyxsAl — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

