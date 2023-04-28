Videos of men performing oral sex and masturbation inside Delhi Metro coach went viral on the internet, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette and conduct themselves while travelling. "We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while traveling by the Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should report immediately the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc." the DMRC said. The DMRC, in a statement, said they will be intensifying the number of flying squads comprising of Metro and Security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and take necessary action under relevant provisions of law. Delhi Metro Man's Masturbation Video: DCW Issues Notice After Clip of Guy Masturbating In Public Goes Viral.

DMRC Requests Commuters to Conduct Themselves:

DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising of Metro and Security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 28, 2023

