As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that as per requisition, two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Kolhapur, Mumbai after a yellow alert of heavy rains in the ghat areas was issued for today.

Check tweet:

As per requisition, two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Kolhapur, Mumbai after a yellow alert of heavy rains in the ghat areas today was issued: NDRF pic.twitter.com/PdCYnpLNvr — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)