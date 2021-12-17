Females outnumbered males in India during 2019 to 2021. As per the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey, sex ratio estimated was 1,020. MoS Health Dr, Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said, "As per the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), the sex ratio of the population (females per 1000 males) for the country was estimated as 1020."

Statement By Bharati Pravin Pawar:

