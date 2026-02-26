Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has become the nation's all-time leading wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's previous tally of 33 wickets. The left-arm pacer achieved this historic milestone during a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Singh finished with match figures of three for 24, to claim the Indian record for most wickets in T20 World Cups. India Semi-Final Scenario After Win Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Arshdeep Singh Rewrites History

🚨 35 T20 WC wickets for Arshdeep! Most for India (past Bumrah’s 33) Most by a left-arm seamer (past Boult’s 34) Singh is King 👑🔥#INDvZIM #3rdManView #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/2uv6yD77BQ — Third Man View (@3rdManView) February 26, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)