AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a Twitter post, said that he has instructed Uttarakhand AIMIM president, Dr. Nayyer Kazmi, to file a police complaint against the Haridwar Hate Assembly. Our team tried to register a case but officers in the Roorkie were unavailable, He added. He further said that the incident is a clear case of incitement to genocide.

Check it Out:

I’ve instructed AIMIM #Uttarakhand Pres @DrNayyerkazmi1 to file a police complaint against #HaridwarHateAssembly. It’s a clear case of incitement to genocide. Our team has attempted to file it today but officers in Roorkee were unavailable due to other engagements 1/n pic.twitter.com/Pwp2JhjJY3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)