Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Sikar that he could simply extend a warm greeting to PM Modi on Twitter as PMO had cancelled his address at the event. "PM Modi, you are coming to Rajasthan. The PMO has removed my 3-minute address from the event. So, I will not be able to welcome you through speech. Therefore, I am giving you a hearty welcome through this tweet...", Gehlot said in a recent tweet on Thursday. Meanwhile, rebutting to his charges, PMO responded on Twitter saying, "In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today's programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued." Rahul Gandhi Hails Ashok Gehlot-Led Rajasthan Government’s Scheme for Gig Workers, Says ‘It Will Provide Financial Security to Workers of Gig Economy’.

Ashok Gehlot Alleges His Speech Removed From PM Modi's Event in Rajasthan

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी, आज आप राजस्थान पधार रहे हैं। आपके कार्यालय PMO ने मेरा पूर्व निर्धारित 3 मिनट का संबोधन कार्यक्रम से हटा दिया है इसलिए मैं आपका भाषण के माध्यम से स्वागत नहीं कर सकूंगा अतः मैं इस ट्वीट के माध्यम से आपका राजस्थान में तहेदिल से स्वागत करता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

PMO Responds to Charges

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023

