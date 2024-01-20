In a significant political development, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on January 20. Tanwar, who resigned from AAP on January 19, took this step in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. Nitish Kumar To Join BJP? If Bihar CM Wants Primary Membership of BJP Then He's Welcome, Says Party’s State President Samrat Chaudhary (Watch Video).

Ashok Tanwar Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) yesterday joins BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. pic.twitter.com/VIH176KuuT — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

