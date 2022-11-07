Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Kamrup district. The court asked Manish Sisodia to appear before the court on November 19. Reportedly, Sisodia had alleged that the Assam govt gave contracts to CM Sarma's wife's firm to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia’s Aide Dinesh Arora Set To Turn Approver

Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Defamation Case Against Manish Sisodia:

Assam CM filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia as he alleged Assam govt gave contracts to CM Sarma's wife's firm to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020: Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

