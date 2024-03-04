At least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke out in Assam on Sunday night, March 3, 2024. The tragic incident took place in Nagaon’s Kathmill Chariali area. According to the local police, the fire was doused after a firefighting operation with the help of the police and locals. Moreover, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. Guwahati: Major Fire in Uluberia Guts Three Shops, Ten Houses.

Assam Fire

#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam: At least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke out near Kathmill Chariali on Sunday night. No casualties were reported. Firefighters, with the help of the police and locals, were able to control the fire: Police pic.twitter.com/xkwiREd7uP — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

