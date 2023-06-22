An elderly man broke down on camera after his house was damaged due to incessant rainfall in Moiraranga village of Nalbari in Assam. "I have lost everything because of this flood. All household items have been damaged. I am living with my wife on this embankment now. We could not get anything out of the house," 70-year-old Jyotish Rajbongshi told ANI. According to the reports, nearly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts have been affected by the deluge as the flood situation in Assam worsens. Assam Floods Photos and Videos: Situation Grim in Several Parts, 10 Lakh People Affected Due to Incessant Rains; IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue.

Elderly Man Breaks Down in Tears

#WATCH | An elderly man breaks down after his house was damaged due to incessant rainfall in Moiraranga village of Nalbari, Assam "I have lost everything because of this flood. All household items have been damaged. I am living with my wife on this embankment now. We could not… pic.twitter.com/B6jV6IClgG — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

