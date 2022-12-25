Atal Bihari Vajpayee - a politician, a statesman, and a poet was not only the 11th Prime minister of India but also the only Non- Congress PM to complete a full term in office. Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Vajpayee was known for his excellent oratory skills. On the occasion, political leaders such as PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and others remember the former PM of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Former PM and BJP Veteran, Says 'His Contribution to India Is Indelible'.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to 'Atal Ji':

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

Amit Shah Remembers Former PM:

भारतीय राजनीति के शिखर स्तंभ अटल जी का जीवन देश को पुनः परम वैभव पर ले जाने में समर्पित रहा। उन्होंने विकास व सुशासन के नये युग की नींव रख अपने नेतृत्व से दुनिया को भारत के सामर्थ्य से परिचित कराया और जनता में राष्ट्रगौरव का भाव जगाया। आज अटल जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/2nZzNjDhIQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2022

Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes:

मूल्यों व आदर्शों की राजनीति के साधक, प्रखर वक्ता, उत्कृष्ट कवि, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, 'भारत रत्न' श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! आपका ऋषितुल्य जीवन सभी राष्ट्र आराधकों के लिए प्रेरणा है। आप सभी को 'सुशासन दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2022

Rajnath Singh Remembers Atal Ji:

हम सबके प्रेरणास्रोत एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय अटलजी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें नमन करता हूँ।उन्होंने भारत में विकास एवं सुशासन का नया अध्याय लिखा और विश्व मंच पर देश को एक नई पहचान दिलाई। वे दूरद्रष्टा ही नहीं एक युगद्रष्टा भी थे।राष्ट्र निर्माण में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2022

Piyush Goyal pays Tributes:

भारतीय राजनीति के शिखर पुरुष, भारत रत्न पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर कोटि कोटि नमन। माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर पहुंचाने का जो उनका सपना था, उसे पूर्ण करने के लिए PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में हम सभी पूर्णतया कर्तव्य भावना से संकल्पित हैं। pic.twitter.com/yCgZ1MD0f5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 25, 2022

Nitish Kumar Tweets:

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न स्व० अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)