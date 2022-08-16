Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. Later, Singh took to Twitter to remember the former leader. "The whole life of Atalji, who gave the mantra of development and good governance to the country, is a reflection of the depth of his personality and the height of his creativity," Singh's tweet in Hindi read. Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Vajpayee and said that he started a new era of poor welfare and good governance in Indian politics. BJP leader and Union Minister Smiriti Irani said that he has left an indelible mark in Indian politics on the strength of his devotion and dedication. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many other politicians also paid their tributes.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें स्मरण करते हुए नमन करता हूँ। देश को विकास और सुशासन का मंत्र देने वाले अटलजी का पूरा जीवन उनके व्यक्तित्व की गहराई और कृतित्व की ऊँचाई का प्रतिबिम्ब है।भारत की विकास यात्रा में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2022

श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने माँ भारती के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक क्षण खपाया। उन्होंने भारतीय राजनीति में गरीब कल्याण व सुशासन के नए युग की शुरुआत की और साथ ही विश्व को भारत के साहस व शक्ति का भी अहसास कराया। आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। pic.twitter.com/YvDObm0Ikf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

भारत को रक्षा के क्षेत्र में सशक्त बनाने एवं सुशासन की संकल्पना देने में श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने अविस्मरणीय योगदान दिया है। कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और समर्पण के बल पर उन्होंने भारतीय राजनीति में अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। ऐसे शिखर पुरुष अटल जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन। pic.twitter.com/KGHBG5WPeK — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 16, 2022

My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri. Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Deeply inspired by his simplicity, felicity with words, communication rich with subtlety and team spirit.#SadaivAtal — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 16, 2022

My tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2022

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar attending a prayer meeting in the memory of former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji at 'Sadaiv Atal' today. pic.twitter.com/aGgXX7cZAn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2022

