A person tried to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur but failed to steal cash from it. A video of the ATM robbery bid has surfaced on social media. In the video, the robber, who has covered his face with a scarf, can be seen breaking open the Axis Bank ATM in Hamirpur. The Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral video and registered a case against an unidentified person. "Efforts are being made to identify the (unknown thief) through CCTV and other various means, other necessary legal proceedings are underway," UP Police said. Ghaziabad Encounter: Police Nab Three Robbery Suspects After Gunfight, Recover Stolen Mobiles and Weapons (Watch Videos).

ATM Robbery Bid in Hamirpur

Case Registered

प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली नगर पुलिस द्वारा अज्ञात व्यक्ति के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया । सी0सी0टी0वी0 व अन्य विभिन्न माध्यमों से सम्बन्धित (अज्ञात चोर) के पहचान के प्रयास किए जा रहे है, अन्य आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)