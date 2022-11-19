In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, an alleged blast took place inside an auto rikshaw in Mangaluru City. According to reports, two people have been injured in the incident. Videos of the blast have gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, cops have asked people to remain calm.

Blast Reported Inside an Auto Rikshaw

Blast reported inside an auto rikshaw in #Mangaluru City, reportedly two people injured. Investigations ON. pic.twitter.com/6yureZ5n7D — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) November 19, 2022

Autorickshaw Explodes In Mangaluru, Cops Ask People To Remain Calm https://t.co/yDxlkzcY9U pic.twitter.com/T9kiKz9in4 — NDTV (@ndtv) November 19, 2022

Please Wait for the Experts

A person identified as Arun Dev said that no police officers or officials of FSL have called it a blast yet. "Please wait for the experts to call it a blast before creating panic," he said.

Dear Delhi news Channels and ' news curators', running reports of a 'blast' in Mangaluru, smoke was spotted in an autorickshaw in the city. No police officers or officials of FSL have called it a blast yet. Please wait for the experts to call it a blast before creating panic. — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) November 19, 2022

