Light and laser show was organised on Tuesday at "Ram Ki Paidi" in Ayodhya. The event was organised ahead of Deepotsav 2021 celebrations on November 3. Notably, this year Ayodhya Deepotsva will be celebrated from November 1 to 5. Around nine lakh diyas will be lit up in the holy city.

Here Is The Video Of The Light And Laser Show:

#WATCH light and laser show at 'Ram Ki Paidi' in Ayodhya ahead of 'Deepotsava' celebrations on November 3 pic.twitter.com/31e3TslszW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2021

