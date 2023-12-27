In a significant development, Ayodhya BJP MP Lallu Singh announced that Ayodhya Railway Station has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham Junction. Lallu Singh took to X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, December 27 and wrote, "Under the guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction". Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Mesmerising Pictures of Ram Mandir Construction Site in Ayodhya (See Pics).

'Ayodhya Railway Station Renamed As Ayodhya Dham Junction', Says BJP MP:

