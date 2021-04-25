Babul Supriyo, BJP candidate from Kolkata's Tollygunge, tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time. His wife tests positive too. Supriyo took to Twitter to announce the news. Supriyo expressed displeasure that he won't be able to vote in Asansol. 

