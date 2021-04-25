Babul Supriyo, BJP candidate from Kolkata's Tollygunge, tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time. His wife tests positive too. Supriyo took to Twitter to announce the news. Supriyo expressed displeasure that he won't be able to vote in Asansol.

However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice•Wil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my Candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there🤟@KailashOnline @shivprakashbjp @DilipGhoshBJP @BJP4Bengal @amitmalviya https://t.co/35uVEA5RNL — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 25, 2021

