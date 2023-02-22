On Tuesday as the Jodhpur-bound Suryanagari Express was touching Surat station, a woman started experiencing labour pain. She was travelling from Mumbai to Falna. The women, Panki Devi, tried to control the pain, but it was difficult. Before the train could reach Surat Station the baby was already born and at the station the railway officials arranged for ambulance and other facilities. The mother and baby were taken to the hospital. Both are doing fine. Uttar Pradesh: Baby Born With Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevus in Hardoi, Newborn Covered With 60% Hair on Back (See Pic).

Baby Born on Suryanagari Express:

अगले स्टेशन सूरत पहुंचते ही डाॅक्टरों की‌ टीम ने उन्हें अटेंड किया और महिला एवं नवजात शिशु की बेहतर देखभाल हेतु उन्हें अस्पताल भेज दिया। माँ और नवजात शिशु पूर्णतः स्वस्थ्य है। महिला के पति ने इस त्वरित सहायता एवं देखभाल के लिए रेलवे टीम का आभार प्रकट किया है। pic.twitter.com/MUcKDqaqBe — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 22, 2023

