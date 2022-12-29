In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, a woman on Tuesday delivered a baby with Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevus, a condition that causes lesions on the skin. According to the reports, the newborn's back is covered with hair from its neck to the waist. The baby is now being shifted to Lucknow for further treatment. Congenital melanocytic nevi (CMNs) are melanocytic proliferations that are typically present on the skin at birth or shortly thereafter and are classified primarily based on their size. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Two Heads, Three Hands in Ratlam.

Baby Born with Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevus:

