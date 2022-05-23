In a shocking incident, a baby girl who was declared dead at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal soon after birth on Monday morning was found to be alive when the family was forced to dig up her grave nearly an hour after she was buried, officials said. Earlier in the day, locals had objected to her burial in their graveyard.

