The Congress today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detention of several prominent wrestlers. The party shared an edited video in which PM Modi was seen interacting with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The later part of the video shows the forceful detention of the protesting wrestlers. In an effort to put an end to the ongoing protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police took action on Sunday, May 28, by detaining Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia. The wrestlers were detained on grounds of violating law and order after they breached the security cordon while attempting to approach the new Parliament building. Delhi Police on Wrestlers’ Protest: Will Not Allow Anything To Disrupt New Parliament Building Inauguration.

Wrestlers Detained:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)