Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson Bala Nandgaonkar on Thursday demanded an on-the-spot encounter of the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case. Taking to Twitter, the MNS leader wrote "on-spot encounter should be done of Shraddha murder accused Aftab." The Shraddha Walker ar murder case shook the entire country. Shraddha was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Punawala. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Victim's Killer Aftab Amin Poonawalla Should Be Hanged Publicly, Says Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case:

Bala Nandgaonkar, the spokesperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says "on-spot encounter should be done" of Shraddha murder accused Aftab pic.twitter.com/oeGebBl54n — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

