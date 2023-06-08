A video from the inside of Coromandel Express showing moments before the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district is going viral on social media. The 25-second video clip from the inside of Coromandel Express shows the train moving smoothly a few moments before the triple train crash took place in Odisha. The Odisha train accident involving three trains - two express trains and a goods train claimed 275 lives and left over 1100 people injured. As per reports, the Odisha train crash is the deadliest train accident in the world since 2004. Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll in Train Tragedy Stands at 275, Says Odisha Government.

Video of Coromandel Express Showing Moments Before the Horrific Train Crash

#Video from inside the #CoromandelExpress, moments before the horrific train crash pic.twitter.com/t68hjjTwX0 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)