Bandra Shocker: 64-Year-Old Woman Killed in Mumbai, Her Body Found With Hands Tied and Throat Slit

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 64-year-old woman was found murdered in Bandra. The deceased was later identified as Rekha Khonde. It is reported that the elderly woman was found dead with her hands tied and her throat slit in Bandra. After the incident came to light, the police sent her body for post-mortem and registered a murder case. It is also learned that they detained a suspect who is being questioned. Police are also investigating the motive behind the murder and awaiting the post-mortem report to determine if sexual assault occurred. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested for Killing Husband With Boyfriend’s Help, Transporting Body on 2-Wheeler and Dump in Malvani Area of Malad.

Elderly Woman Killed in Bandra

