In a move to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh and ease of travel, the Bangladesh Visa Information Centre was opened at Kolkata Railway Station. The centre will provide updated information and complete the visa application process for applicants applying for Bangladesh Visa. US Visa Rules 2023: Indians Can Get Visa Appointments At American Embassies Abroad, Check Details Here.

Bangladesh Visa Centre on Kolkata Railway Station:

Bangladesh Visa Information Centre set up at Kolkata railway station in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/s07D0k79NQ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

