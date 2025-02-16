A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured after a collision between a bus and a tempo traveller. The incident occurred near Barabanki, sending shockwaves through the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene to provide assistance, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while officials have urged drivers to exercise caution on the expressway. Barabanki Road Accident: Four School Children Killed As Bus Overturns Into Pit in UP, Dozens Injured; Disturbing Videos Surface.

4 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Tempo Traveller Collision on Purvanchal Expressway

#WATCH | Barabanki, UP | Four dead and several injured in an accident between a bus and tempo traveller on Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/pLiEv4wn3y — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

