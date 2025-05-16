A chilling incident emerged from Bareilly, where a man was recorded hanging his wife upside down on a terrace and brutally beating her. Even as she shrieked and cried for help, the man neither hesitated nor showed any remorse. The video, which has since been doing the rounds on the internet, captures neighbours in desperation trying to stop him and save the woman from further injury. The attack has evoked widespread anger on social media, with people calling for severe action against the accused. The local police have taken note of the incident and are inquiring into it. Bareilly Horror: Man Brutally Murders Wife After Argument in Uttar Pradesh, Accused of Stabing Her in Private Parts; Relatives Say ‘Accused Used To Strip Her Naked and Give Electric Shock’ Over Dowry.

Man Hangs Wife Upside Down and Brutally Assaults Her

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना आंवला, बरेली पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अग्रेत्तर कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) May 16, 2025

