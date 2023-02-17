BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post following his shocking revelations after a sting operation on him conducted by a media house. The former cricketer, who was retained as the chairman of selectors, sent his resignation to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who reportedly accepted it as well. Among other things, Sharma had accused the Indian cricketers of getting fit by using injections. Chetan Sharma Alleges Indian Cricketers Take Injections to Prove Fitness in Video From Sting Operation.

Chetan Sharma Resigns

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/1BhoLiIbPc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)