A massive fire broke out at a bus depot in Karnataka's Bengaluru today, October 30. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in private buses parked at a bus depot in Bengaluru. The fire broke out at a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 37-second video clip shows black smoke covering the skies in Bengaluru. Mudpipe Cafe Fire: Blast Heard After Massive Blaze Erupts at Bengaluru Pub, Man Jumps Off Building to Escape Flames; Horrifying Videos Surface.

Private Buses Catch Fire

#WATCH | Private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar catch fire Detailed awaited. pic.twitter.com/gC0WAmksCZ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)