Bengaluru is reeling under heavy rains. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall is lashing the city. #BangaloreRains is trending on Twitter as Netizens are sharing videos of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the city. Bengaluru reported record 1,700 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, October 18 breaking the annual record of 1,696 mm of rainfall in 2017. One of the Twitter users shared a post saying "Thunderstorms in Bangalore tonight! Breaking annual rainfall of 180 CM mark tonight! All time record and a few more spells to come this week. CAN IT CROSS 200 CM MARK this year!!!! Hmm.. Urban hot pocket phenomenon." Also Read | #BangaloreRains Trends on Twitter as Netizens Share Videos and Images of the City's August Showers!

