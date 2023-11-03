A retired school teacher allegedly groped and sexually harassed women inside the Lulu mall in Bengaluru. A video of his disgusting act in which he can be seen touching women inappropriately was widely shared on social media. The eyewitness, who shot the video and shared it on social media said that the suspect had inappropriately touched four to five women between 6 pm and 6.30 pm at the gaming zone in the mall. After the video went viral, Bengaluru police launched a probe, and an FIR was also registered at Magadi police station. The accused surrendered before a local court on Thursday, November 2. Delhi Metro Couple Who Drank From Each Other's Mouth Engages in Another 'Disgusting' Act, Viral Video Will Make You Cringe.

Man Gropes Woman in Mall

In a viral video that disgusted everyone to the core, an elderly man groped a woman from behind intentionally and molested her in broad daylight. Luckily, the act was recorded by a bystander and was posted on the #Instagram page of "Colors of Bengaluru".#lullumall #bnblegal pic.twitter.com/8PEcOZLnQj — B&B Legal (@bnb_legal) November 2, 2023

