Several students of a government primary school in the city were allegedly forced to clean toilets sparking a political row. The incident came to light after the students complained to their parents about teachers forcing them to clean toilets and a protest erupted outside Andrahalli government primary school. In a viral video, some of the students were purportedly seen cleaning the toilet at Andrahalli in the city. After the issue took a political colour, officials rushed to the spot and suspended school teacher Lakshmidevamma. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it 'shocking' and 'deplorable'. Bengaluru Shocker: Govt School Students Forced to Clean Toilets in Andrahalli, Principal Suspended (Watch Video).

Students Forced to Clean Toilets

#UPDATE | School teacher Lakshmidevamma, suspended by DDPI (Deputy Director of Public Instruction) Office. — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

