In a dramatic twist to the Bengaluru stampede case, an activist has approached the police demanding an FIR against cricketer Virat Kohli. The complaint alleges negligence during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL victory celebration, which led to the death of 11 people and injuries to dozens. Bengaluru Stampede: Who Are the RCB and DNA Entertainment Officials Arrested by Police for Tragic Incident at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Activist Seeks FIR Against Virat Kohli

🔴#BREAKING | Activist approaches police seeking FIR against Virat Kohli in Bengaluru stampede case — NDTV (@ndtv) June 6, 2025

