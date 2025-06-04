Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations. In a statement, he said the tragedy had overshadowed the joy of RCB's long-awaited title win. “The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory,” he said, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Siddaramaiah said that the team's victory parade was cancelled due to concerns over crowd control, yet the massive turnout led to a fatal stampede. Urging fans to prioritise safety over enthusiasm, he appealed to the public to “understand that life is more important than love and affection.” At least 11 people have been killed in the stampede, and nearly 27 people have been hospitalised, with six deaths reported in Bowring Hospital, and four more from the Vydehi Hospital in Bengaluru. RCB IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic; 3 Killed, 20 Fans Injured in Stampede Near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Videos).

Siddaramaiah Condoles Death of RCB Fans in Stampede Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಚಿನ್ನಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ವೇಳೆ ನೂಕುನುಗ್ಗಲು ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಹಲವರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡು, ಮತ್ತೆ ಕೆಲವರು ಗಂಭೀರ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ದುರಂತದ ನೋವು ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮವನ್ನೂ ಅಳಿಸಿಹಾಕಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 4, 2025

