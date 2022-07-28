PM Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the Indian contingent ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022. PM Modi, in a tweet, wrote "Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances."

Check Tweet:

