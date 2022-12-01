On the occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of the state and said Naga culture personifies courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared its capital. PM Narendra Modi Plays Musical Instrument During Community Gathering in Indonesia's Bali (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)